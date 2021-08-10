Obituary: BRADFORD (AL) RICHARDSON
RICHARDSON
July 1, 1940 – August 1, 2021
Al passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021 in the care of St. Anthony Hospital, Denver. Born in Duluth, MN July 1st.1940 to parents Allan Richardson and Gerd Lee. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Brian and Neil Richardson. He is survived by his two children Laura (Jim) Urquhart and Gene (Michelle) Richardson; Grandchildren Courtney and Travis Richardson and Ava and Ian Urquhart. Per Al’s wishes there will be no service.
