Obituary: Brandon Jay Monday
Monday
September 22, 1998 – September 14, 2021
In remembrance of
Brandon Jay Monday age 32 of Granby Colorado
Born in Denver Colorado.
Brandon Monday was a talented craftsman, outdoorsman, avid hunter, fisherman, snowboarder, musician and good cook. He was happiest when he was in the woods looking for antlers or on the water reeling in another giant pike.
One of his greatest achievements was harvesting the 5th largest typical Bull Elk shot with a rifle, Scoring 405 6/8th in the state of Montana.
Brandon had a giant heart and could never have his mind changed once it was made up. We all know he is in a better place and no longer in pain.
Rest in peace and may God comfort you now!
Survived by
Fur Kids Emma and Bella
Father Todd Monday
Mother Tami Hamm
Step parent Daniel Hamm
Brothers and Sister In-laws
Thomas Monday (TJ)
Benjamin, Sarah Monday
Bobby, Alejandra Monday
Grandparents
Timothy Maes, Paula Kukar
Beverly Stevens
Along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins
Predeceased by
Wife Chelsea Monday
Grandparents
Dale Monday
Eliane Monday
SERVICE – Wednesday September 22,2021
Winter Park Christian Church, 274 Ponderosa Trail, Tabernash Co 80478
1pm Service with a Reception to Follow
Memorial Donations can be made to:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2971323076706304473…
Venmo@TJMonday
