Obituary: Brandon Jay Monday

Brandon Jay Monday

Provided Photo

Brandon Jay

Monday

September 22, 1998 – September 14, 2021

In remembrance of

Brandon Jay Monday age 32 of Granby Colorado

Born in Denver Colorado.

Brandon Monday was a talented craftsman, outdoorsman, avid hunter, fisherman, snowboarder, musician and good cook. He was happiest when he was in the woods looking for antlers or on the water reeling in another giant pike.

One of his greatest achievements was harvesting the 5th largest typical Bull Elk shot with a rifle, Scoring 405 6/8th in the state of Montana.

Brandon had a giant heart and could never have his mind changed once it was made up. We all know he is in a better place and no longer in pain.

Rest in peace and may God comfort you now!

Survived by

Fur Kids Emma and Bella

Father Todd Monday

Mother Tami Hamm

Step parent Daniel Hamm

Brothers and Sister In-laws

Thomas Monday (TJ)

Benjamin, Sarah Monday

Bobby, Alejandra Monday

Grandparents

Timothy Maes, Paula Kukar

Beverly Stevens

Along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

Predeceased by

Wife Chelsea Monday

Grandparents

Dale Monday

Eliane Monday

SERVICE – Wednesday September 22,2021

Winter Park Christian Church, 274 Ponderosa Trail, Tabernash Co 80478

1pm Service with a Reception to Follow

Memorial Donations can be made to:

https://gofund.me/f57c9299

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2971323076706304473…

Venmo@TJMonday