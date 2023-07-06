Obituary: Brian Burdin

Brian Burdin

April 16, 1959 – June 25, 2023

Brian Lee Burdin, 64, passed away on Sunday, June 25,2023 at his home in Granby, CO. Born to Bobby and Brenda Burdin on 4/16/1959, in Cambridge, England.

After graduating High School in Aurora, Colorado, he enrolled into occupational school for an auto body and paint technician. After receiving his certification in 1978 he moved to Grand County and worked as a technician for 30 years. He then transitioned into a full service handyman and later owned his own business, taking care of many Grand County properties. In both careers, he took great pride in his work and always took the extra time to get things as perfect as could be.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Brenda Burdin and his brother, Steve Burdin.

He is survived by his son, Ben Burdin (Michell) of Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado; grandchildren Kayla, Ava and Brantley. He is also survived by his sister Linda Herz (Will) of Durango, Colorado.

Brian always placed others’ needs ahead of his own. He was the best Father and Grandfather, he never missed a sports event, dance recital, music program or a birthday party. He will be greatly missed.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.