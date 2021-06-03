Obituary: Carla Craig

Carla Craig

September 24, 1932 – May 22, 2021

Carla was born on September 24, 1932 in Olathe, Colorado, but moved to Granby while still very young. She lived there most of her life with the exception of her college years and marriage to Don Hakonson, with whom she had two children. She returned to Granby after her divorce and became the Kindergarten teacher in Granby Elementary, where she served for over 20 years.

Carla married Jerry Craig in 1968 and the two remained happily married until his death in 2009. Shortly thereafter, Carla received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, but she continued to live independently for many years before moving to Denver area, to be closer to her daughter Lisa. Her faith in God gave her strength through many difficult times, and she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Wallis and Jack and Norna Malone, brother Danny, sister Jeanine and her son, Mark. She is survived by her siblings, Don, Sandy and Sharon, her children, Lisa, Matt and Laura, as well as eight beloved grandchildren, two cousins, and their expanding families. She was greatly loved by many and will be remembered for her faith and kindness.

Due to COVID and family health concerns, the memorial service for Carla will be private. Any who wish to do so may send flowers or donations in her name to West Alameda Community Baptist Church, at 333 S. Eaton St., Lakewood, CO 80226.