Obituary: Charles Joseph (Joe) Murphy

Charles Joseph (Joe) Murphy

Provided Photo

Charles Joseph (

Joe) Murphy

May 11, 1943 – November 13, 2020

Joe was born on May 11,1943 in Mt. Morris,PA. He moved to Colorado in 1969 after he served his country as an army officer in the Vietnam War.He was a master tile setter and worked in the profession for 60 years. It was something he did in between fishing trips.He loved to fish and he loved to laugh and have fun! Joe was honest, generous & was always there for people when they needed help. He is survived by his best friend and partner Jodi Maurer of Grand Lake,CO; his brother Wally Murphy and wife Monteen of Mt. Morris, PA; sister Shirley Gilmer of Galax, VA; his son Joseph Murphy and wife Bridgett; three grand children David Murphy, Brandon Murphy, and Katelyn Murphy; his great grandson Cylus Murphy and many nieces & nephews.

Please join us to celebrate Joe’s life at his memorial on August 28, 2021 at the Grand Lake Center from 11am to 2pm.