Obituary: Charles L. Hillen
May 30, 1932 – March 28, 2021
Charles (Chuck) Hillen, 88 of Aurora, Colorado and a long time resident of Grand Lake, passed away on March 28, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Bernice and daughter, Shelley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores, three sons, two daughters, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and other family.
He was a graduate of Denver University, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. In later years, Chuck and Dolores spent the winter in Apache Junction, Arizona
Services will be held On Friday April 16th at 2:00 at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheatridge, CO. Burial will follow.
