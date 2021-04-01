Obituary: Charles William Leach

Charles William Leach

Charles William

Leach

July 8, 1937 – March 25, 2021

Charles William ‘Bill’ Leach, passed away on March 25, 2021 in Farmington, New Mexico. Bill was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on July 8, 1937 to Wayne E. and Kathryn H. (Zimmerer) Leach.

Bill worked on a ranch around Shoshoni before joining the Navy on January 12, 1956, and becoming a photographer. In 1961, Bill went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation in Casper, Wyoming on a mobile maintenance crew. There he met and married his wife, Lorraine Link in 1976. In 1979, he was transferred to Granby, where he was the foreman at the Granby Pumping Plant. After retiring in 1986, Bill and Lorraine started and owned Budget Tackle, a sporting goods store, in Grand Lake and then in Granby until 2002. Bill loved to fish and to listen to his customer’s fish stories. He also enjoyed reading, especially about history, and was an avid coin collector. Bill and Lorraine moved to New Mexico in 2004. Bill was in his 70’s when he decided to go to college. He earned his Associates of Arts-Liberal Arts then went on to get his Bachelor of Social Work degree.

Bill is survived by his wife Lorraine Leach, his children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

