Obituary: Christine Bower Pufpaff

November 18, 1943 – August 21, 2020

Christine Bower Pufpaff (76) of Fraser, CO passed away on August 21, 2020 at MorningStar Senior Living Center in Lone Tree, CO. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Christine Bower was born on November 18, 1943 in Savannah, GA to William and Betty Ann (Mollin) Bower. This is where her father was stationed during WWII as a shipyard engineer. Chris grew up in Denver, CO, attended East High School and graduated from George Washington High School in 1961. She earned a BS in Mathematics from the University of Denver.

On June 16, 1961 she married Glen B. Clark Jr., known as Gar to his family and friends. He is a retired lawyer in Denver, CO. To this marriage three sons were born: Glen William Clark, Eric Bower Clark and Kent Mollin Clark. The family lived in Denver and later Evergreen, CO. Chris enjoyed raising her sons, serving on many community service organizations and spending time in the mountains. This love of the mountains began when, as a young girl, she would take the train to Winter Park to ski with the Eskimo Club. She later became an instructor for that club, which then led to her long-standing involvement in the world of adaptive sport with the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD).

On September 24, 1993 Chris married Daniel Martin Pufpaff in Fraser, CO. He is a Vietnam Veteran and a retired ski coach for the NSCD in Winter Park, CO. Chris worked tirelessly for the NSCD for over twenty years, teaching and organizing groups of disabled skiers, river rafters and outdoor adventurers who came from around the world to experience the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Chris will be remembered as a gentle soul who had a reverence for her Colorado mountains and who generously touched many lives through her work. She loved to read, golf, play tennis and ski. She has always felt most comfortable on the mountain and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. Her family will also treasure memories of wonderful Sunday breakfasts around the family table and many outdoor adventures. She always believed the best day included a view of a mountain.

Left with memories of sharing her life are her husband Danny Pufpaff of Fraser, CO; her sons: Glen (Jeanne) Clark of Columbia, MO, Eric (Christl) Clark of Mammoth, CA and Kent (Heather) Clark of Lone Tree, CO; her grandchildren: Taylor Clark of Aurora, CO, Aaron Clark of Denver, CO, Hannah (Peter) Newman of Chapel Hill, NC, Tess Clark of Los Angeles CA, Electa Clark of Mammoth, CA and Bodil Clark of Mammoth, CA. She is also survived by her twin sisters Joan (Warren) Malkerson and Susie (Doug) Crevensten as well as nieces and nephews.