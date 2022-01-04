Obituary: Christopher Robin Bernal

Christopher Robin Bernal

Provided Photo

October 25, 1987 – December 11, 2021

On October 25th, 1987 in Kremmling, Colorado, Christopher Robin Bernal was born to Stanley Ray Bernal and Mary Eileen Bernal. Chris was the second of two children, being the younger brother to Little Bear Bernal.

Chris and his family moved to Grand Lake, Colorado in 1991and then to Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado in 1996. Chris grew up as a Christian. Chris and his brother, Bear, would often be seen on adventures together, including hunting, fishing, playing fireman and archery. Chris was an amazing athlete, succeeding at Cross-country, Track, Nordic Skiing and his all time favorite, baseball.

Chris graduated from Middle Park High school in 2006. He then attended Colorado State University where he graduated in 2010. Chris dedicated his life to Christ while in college.

Chris joined the Denver Fire Department in 2013. He enjoyed working alongside his older brother, Bear. Chris worked at many stations, including Tower 15, Engine 3, Engine 5, Engine 1 and Engine 19. He had many great accomplishments as a Denver Firefighter, but his greatest accomplishment was being a dad.

In 2013 Chris and Rebecca welcomed Evangeline “Evie” Bernal. Judah Bernal made his appearance in 2015. Chris shared his passions with his children. He shared his love for music, vinyl records, fishing and hunting. Chris’s favorite topic of conversation was telling his childhood stories to Evie and Judah at the dinner table, dancing to Willie Nelson Vinyls and tickling and hugging his kids before bedtime.

On December 11th, 2021, Chris’s life ended way too early. He was known for his ability to love and care for every single person. Chris had the ability to accept every person he met, exactly as they were. He had the biggest heart and the biggest smile to match.

Chris is survived by his mother, Mary Bernal; his older brother, Little Bear Bernal (Imani); his two children, Evangeline and Judah; his soul mate and love, Kellie Keelan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.

Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Bernal (09/20/2021 RIP); Grandma Beverely “Fluffy” Rayfield (05/31/2021 RIP); and Grandpa “Grumpy” Rayfield (06/18/2004 RIP).

A funeral service honoring Christopher Robin Bernal will be Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:00am at Denver First Church, 3800 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80113. You will be able to join the service via livestream by visiting http://www.denverfirstchurch.com or clicking the link below.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the future fund for his children.

A donation account for Chris Bernal’s children has been established at Denver Fire Credit Union. Please send an email to christopherrobinmemories@gmail.com for information on how to donate.

Also, please send stories about Chris to the christopherrobinmemories@gmail.com so we may make a book for his children.