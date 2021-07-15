Obituary: Chuck Heckert
May 17, 1950 – November 30, 2020
Our families will be celebrating Chuck’s life on July 24th at Polhamus Park at 99 West Jasper Avenue in Granby from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Chuck was born and raised in Grand Lake, Colorado. He spent 42 years of his life enjoying Grand County. He loved sports but ski jumping was his focus in life from age 5 until his death in 2020. His dream job came along to be involved in the Winter Olympic of 2002. There was no hesitation to accept the challenge. Please join our families and friends for lunch and refreshments in his memory.
