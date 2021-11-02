Obituary: Cindy Sue Daniluk

Cindy Sue Daniluk

January 22, 1958 – October 27, 2021

Cindy Sue Daniluk, beloved wife of Richard John Daniluk, and mother of John Samuel Daniluk (deceased) moved on to the next phase on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Cindy, born in Seattle, January 22, 1958, later moved to, and grew up in Lakewood, CO. Attending Lakewood High School, where she played French Horn in the Marching Band. She received a bachelor’s degree from CU Boulder in Diachronic Languages.

Cindy met Rick in 1992, and they married, June 1, 1996, in the Little Chapel of the West, Las Vegas, NV. They lived in southeast Aurora until 2017, when they moved to Tabernash, Colorado, where Cindy, a seriously avid birder, enjoyed trying to feed every bird in Grand County.

A classic pianist, and passionate lover of classical music, Cindy guided Rick to well over 100 concert performances by the Colorado Symphony, as well as other classical venues.

Cindy also had a never-ending desire to read everything that was ever put in print. Typically, she was reading 5 to 6 books at the same time, mostly very heady reading. She was caught, twice, reading the unabridged Webster’s Dictionary, cover to cover…she loved to read.

Cindy and Rick traveled extensively in the west and northwest, and as far as Homer, Alaska, in their 1954 Greyhound Scenic Cruiser, in search of nature and wine, a passion they also shared.

Cindy an accomplished wordsmith, considered the Sunday New York Times Crossword Puzzle just a simple “fill in the blanks” exercise, which she usually accomplished in 15 minutes, using a ball point pen!

Rick will dearly miss his friend and partner Cindy. Cindy is also survived by her 97-year-old mother, Faith Quinn, and her sister Candy and brother Terry.

A Funeral Service to honor Cindy’s life will take place at the Little Ivy Chapel in Fairmount Cemetery 430 S. Quebec St. Denver, CO 80247 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 12pm. A Graveside Service will follow.