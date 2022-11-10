Obituary: Civilla Robinson

Civilla Robinson

Provided Photo

February 16, 1930 – November 5, 2022

Civilla (Sandlin) Robinson, 92, the second child of Grog Phillip and Pearl Ellen (Chamberlin) Sandlin, was born February 16, 1930 in LaValle, Missouri. Civilla passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022 at Graham County Hospital in Hill City, Kansas.

Civilla grew up on a small family farm outside of Lilbourn, Missouri. Her sister nicknamed her Sissy, when her parents brought her home, her older sister said “That’s my Sissy Baby.” Sissy graduated with the class of 1948 from Lilbourn High School in Lilbourn, Missouri. On June 4, 1949 Civilla was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Simon Peter Robinson Jr. To this union four children were born: Michael Glenn, Sherry Lynn, Richard Dale and Peter Eugene Robinson. Their family moved to Granby, Colorado in December of 1957 and S.P. and Sissy took over the operation of a Mobil Service Station and bulk plant. They later purchased the service station, which they operated for over 40 years, first as a Mobil Service Station and later as Phillips 66 Service Station, better known as Pete’s 66. Sissy later moved to Bogue, Kansas in 2007. Earlier this year she moved into Dawson Place in Hill City, Kansas.

The Robinson home revolved around running that service station, seven days a week for many years. Their home was on a large lot directly behind their business so trips back and forth to home and work were made frequently throughout the day. Sissy loved to cook. In the summer there were barbecues and hand cranked homemade ice cream. At Christmas there were homemade cookies and candy. Sissy was very proud of her flower gardens she grew, which featured perennials and lots of annual flowers including her favorite, red petunias. Sissy also enjoyed fishing with her family. She would take a picnic lunch and say “the fish might not bite but we sure will”. In her later years she loved bird watching and spotting her favorite bird, the red cardinal. Her sons remember that their mom was always offering coffee and food to friends and family that came over to visit and that no one ever left their home hungry. Sissy was the person who kept the service station clean, lent a hand there as needed and kept the books for their family business. Sissy loved and cared deeply for her eleven grandchildren and was known as “Grannie” to them. She did not hesitate to offer to take care of her grandchildren whenever the need arose. Sissy loved being a Grannie to her grandchildren and would do anything to help them out whenever she could.

Sissy was preceded in death by her parents, husband S.P. Robinson Jr., Son Michael Glenn, Daughter Sherry Lynn, sisters: Erekia Sandlin, Priscilla Scherer, Wanda Kell and brother Groggy Sandlin.

Those that are left to mourn Sissy are her Sons: Richard and wife Deb Robinson of Hill City, Kansas, Peter Robinson of Granby, Colorado, her sister: Cendra Moss of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Brother-in-law: Bill Kell of Springfield, Missouri, Eleven Grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers the Robinson Family has requested memorials for the City of Bogue Park Project in care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City, Kansas 67642