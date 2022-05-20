Obituary: Clinton Hill
November 7, 1926 – May 10, 2022
Born November 7th 1926 in Tabernash, CO to Harold and Bertha Hill. He had a wonderful sense of humor and generous heart that touched everyone he encountered. He was a skilled carpenter, craftsman, and heavy equipment operator in his work life and really enjoyed travelling later in life. He served as a Gunner’s Mate in the US Navy during WWII. His greatest love was his family. He was a loving brother to Edwin Hill, Virgil Hill, Richard Hill, and Hilda Hale. Preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael Hill, and survived by his children Cherie Pitman (Joe), Steve Hill, Tammy Innes, Michael Hill, (Suzanne) and Carol Hill, (Claude). He was happiest when spending time with his children, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A kind and gentle soul, he will be forever missed. A private family service is being planned for later this summer.
– In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
