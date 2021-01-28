Obituary: Clyde (Mac) McLennan

Clyde (Mac)

McLennan

December 26, 2020

Clyde (Mac) McLennan passed away Christmas night, 2020.

His death, at home, was peaceful, but unexpected. He was 81.

Born in Estes Park, Colorado, Mac left the mountains for service in the Navy, following high school graduation. The GI Bill allowed Mac to continue his education at the University of Arizona, where he completed Bachelor and Master of Engineering degrees in electrical engineering. His work included playing a significant role in the design of the radar for the Viking space craft trip to Mars. International travel and negotiations for joint business ventures with China, India, Japan and Thailand figured prominently in his long work life with Motorola Corporation..

Mac and his wife, Glenda, retired and built a home in Grand County Colorado. Living in retirement offered opportunities for service. Mac was a charter member of the board of directors of Grand Mountain Bank and served on the board of Grand County Library District. He helped build two homes with Habitat for Humanity and was active in Church of the Eternal Hills.

Service to the community continued after he and Glenda moved to Denver. He tutored 4th graders at Schmitt Elementary School, shelved at Food Bank of the Rockies and continued building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteering continued in community life at Clermont Park.

Son Scott McLennan, his wife Gloriann and their son, Brent survive and live in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Mac is also survived by his wife, Glenda and his blended family members, Kathleen and Talbott Houk, Los Gatos, California; Christine Bonner and Lee McKnight, Portland, Oregon and grandchildren, Carleene Houk, Portland, Oregon and Ernest Houk, San Francisco, California.

Mac is a member of Montview Presbyterian Church. Services and interment will be held when it is safe for all to gather.