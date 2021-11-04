Obituary: Connie Johnson

Connie Johnson

Provided Photo

November 30, 1938 – October 18, 2021

Connie Behrens Johnson, age 82, passed away October 18, 2021, at home in Lakewood CO.

Connie was born and raised in Wilmot, WI with 4 siblings and dozens of cousins nearby. Her family relocated to Brighton, Colorado when she was a teenager and she graduated from Brighton High School. She met her husband, James H. Johnson of Brighton, at a Grange dance. They were married for over 60 years.

She started her family in Brighton and then moved to Granby in 1972. She was a part-time bookkeeper and homemaker until she and her husband, Jim, opened their own property management business handling vacation rentals in Winter Park. Throughout her life, she was actively involved in her community and the schools. Always practical and efficient, she was a much appreciated volunteer for countless school and youth programs including 4-H and Middle Park Band Aids, to name a few. She was President of the volunteer group that ran the Winter Park Art Affair for over 15 years. Along with her husband, she was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce for her many contributions to the community.

After selling their business, she retired with Jim to live and travel full time in an RV. She loved visiting friends and family, plus seeing new places. They travelled extensively, including adventures to Alaska twice, Newfoundland Canada and Mexico’s Copper Canyon in their RV. She also enjoyed overseas trips to China, Scotland and Austria.

Connie is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson of Lakewood CO; her children, Kelley Campbell and Wade Johnson; granddaughters Toni Johnson Taylor, Kaci Johnson, Caroline Campbell and Kate Campbell; two sisters, Carrie Klaus and Chris Rogers, and her brother, Don Behrens.

The family is hosting an Open House to celebrate and remember Connie on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Those whose lives were touched by Connie are invited to join her family at 9005 W. Kentucky Ave., Lakewood, CO between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to reminisce and, as Connie loved to do, visit.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.