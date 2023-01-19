Obituary: Dale Frederick Thompson

– November 22, 2022

Dale Frederick Thompson passed away November 22, 2022, at the age of 90. The son of Fred and Linda Thompson and grandson of “Ute Bill” Thompson, he was born and raised in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado. He also had a sister, Shirley Dailey (deceased.)

Dale met his future wife Patricia J. Dittman (deceased, 1982) in Grand Lake, Colorado. They were married in August 1959. Dale and Patricia enjoyed everything outdoors related including horseback riding, skiing, hiking, cross-country skiing, and winter sports. Dale is survived by his three sons Mark, Carey and Tim: five grandchildren, Derrick, Drew, Cassidy, Steven and Erica Thompson: and 2 great-grandchildren, Rosie and Kason.

He is also survived by his nephews, Donald & Duane Dailey, and his niece, Marlys Dailey (deceased.)

After graduating from Middle Park High School, he attended the University of Denver where he earned a degree in History. While attending the University of Denver he lived with his Uncle Otto and Aunt Mildred Thompson along with his cousins, Donna, Nancy, Margie, & Otto. Dale earned a skiing scholarship and participated in all four disciplines: ski jumping, cross country, slalom and downhill. During his time at DU, the ski team won the NCAA championship all four years and the team was inducted into the University of Denver Sports Hall of Fame. Dale was also a pole-vaulter on the University of Denver Track Team.

Upon graduation, Dale served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal at Headquarters Company, 9th Marines, 3rd Division, in Okinawa, Japan. After the Marine Corps, he taught History at Vermont Academy, Saxtons River, Vermont, Middle Park High School in Granby, Colorado, and West High School in Denver. He had a 35-year career in education in various leadership roles with the Denver Public Schools.

Dale was an avid skier and enjoyed coaching the Nordic combined sport of ski jumping and cross country from the 1960’s through the 1990’s at Winter Park Ski Jumping school. While living in Boulder and Fraser, Colorado after retiring from Denver Public Schools, Dale enjoyed skiing, hiking, and bicycle riding with his companion, Sheila Lunke, and his Border Collie, Jessie. Dale and Sheila enjoyed traveling and visited several countries including Peru, Nepal, China, Scotland, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Dale’s family will have a celebration of his life, early June, at the Thompson Ranch in Hot Sulphur Springs.