Obituary: Dan G. Canup

Dan G. Canup

Provided Photo

December 17, 1941 – October 30, 2022

Dan G. Canup passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Porter Hospice in Littleton CO on October 30, 2022. Dan “Poppy” Canup was born to parents Betty and L.C. Canup of Dallas, Texas on December 17, 1941.

Dan met the love of his life, Judy McGee, during high school in Dallas, Texas. Upon graduation from high school he obtained a Business Management degree from The University of Texas – Dallas.

In his early years, he worked as a draftsman at Dallas Power and Light. In 1965, Dan joined Judy at Liquid Paper Corporation as the company’s first two employees. During his employment at Liquid Paper, he and his family lived in Toronto, Canada, Brussels, Belgium and for brief time in Sydney, Australia, where Dan was in charge of International Manufacturing.

Upon the sale of Liquid Paper in 1979, Dan and his family moved to Granby. After a short time helping run Shadow Mountain Ranch, they purchased True Value Country Hardware.

For the next 21 years, Country Hardware remained a thriving family business on main street that expanded into a the lumber and building material industry.

After selling the hardware store, Dan and Judy retired and spent their winters in Green Valley, Arizona, and their summers in Grand County.

Dan enjoyed all aspects of Grand County including golf, skiing, and snowmobiling. He was also an inventive entrepreneur and created Aspen Cologne.

Dan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy, his children Amy (Jim) Calhoun Castle Rock CO, Jynnifer Pierro of Granby/Lakewood CO, and Dan J Canup of Grand Lake CO, and his grandchildren, Jamey, Janson, Kate, and Nick, and his dog Bernie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.