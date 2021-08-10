Obituary: Dana Lynne Murphy
Murphy
November 29, 1972 – November 16, 2020
Dana Lynne Murphy, 48, of Denver CO sadly passed away on Nov 16th 2020. Living at times in Florida and Texas she was calling Colorado home at the time of her death. Being a very active person her hobbies included hiking, running and physical fitness.
She was a friend to all. Dana was proceeded in death by her parents Joe and Annetta. She is survived by her brother Joey and niece Katie and nephews David and Brandon. A memorial will be held at the Grand Lake Center on Aug 28th from 11 to 2.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User