Obituary: Dana Lynne Murphy

Dana Lynne Murphy

Dana Lynne

Murphy

November 29, 1972 – November 16, 2020

Dana Lynne Murphy, 48, of Denver CO sadly passed away on Nov 16th 2020. Living at times in Florida and Texas she was calling Colorado home at the time of her death. Being a very active person her hobbies included hiking, running and physical fitness.

She was a friend to all. Dana was proceeded in death by her parents Joe and Annetta. She is survived by her brother Joey and niece Katie and nephews David and Brandon. A memorial will be held at the Grand Lake Center on Aug 28th from 11 to 2.