Obituary: Daniel “Dano” Welcome
Welcome
December 21, 1954 – May 8, 2021
Dano passed quietly at home. He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Alice Welcome of Saratoga Springs, NY. Also surviving are his siblings, Mary (Ed) Nisley of Poughkeepsie, NY, Judy Welcome (Jerry Barger) of Berthoud, CO, Ed (Erin) Welcome of Granby, CO, and Tom Welcome of Albany, NY. He has 8 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister Rita Scott of Burnt Hills, NY. Dano has called the town of Fraser, Colorado his home since the mid 80’s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and making fine wood creations. He cheered on the Red Sox as a lifetime fan. A celebration of life will take place later this summer.
