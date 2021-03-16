Obituary: Darell Atchison
June 19, 1949 – March 9, 2021
Darell (Derail) Atchison was born in Denver,Colorado. He passed away on March 9, 2021 from COPD in Phoenix Arizona. He was a proud Marine Viet Nam War veteran. He lived in the Fraser Valley from 1978 until 1995. He worked as a lift foreman at Winter Park Resort, heavy equipment operator for Morrow’s, in property management, as well as a blackjack dealer and pit boss at casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado and Santa Fe, New Mexico. He served as a Lieutenant on the East Grand Fire District. He moved to Phoenix in 2016 for health reasons. We will miss his quick wit and fun loving spirit. Services are pending due to COVID.
