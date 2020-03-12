Obituary: David Dillie

David Dillie

Provided Photo

David Roy Dillie

On Friday, January 31, 2020, David Roy Dillie, just “Dillie” to most, passed away just the way he wanted to – peacefully at home with his beloved Lisa by his side at the age of 65.

Born in Greeley, Colorado in August 1954, David moved to the Grand Lake area with his family when he was just 2 years old. He spent his college days at CU Boulder learning about the world and stretching his wings. When he returned to Grand County, he began the plumbing journey that would take him through his life. In 2006, David met and fell in love with Lisa Bakken. In more recent years, David and Lisa were splitting their time between Grand Lake and Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

David had a passion for plumbing. It was more than his work he loved the trade. He was the owner/operator of Silver Bullet Plumbing. With Lisa by his side, David loved traveling, creating great memories, nights by the campfire, reading and beautiful cars. He was a great friend, had an incredible sense of humor and loved his Irish Wolfhound dogs. He will always be remembered for his relaxed, laid-back style, warm smile and impeccable integrity.

David was preceded in his departure from this earth by his father, John Dillie, and his two mothers, Bette Bohlender and Mary Dillie along with his loved Irish Wolfhounds, McGregor and Ozzie, who no doubt were excited to see him. He is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Bakken, his brother John Dillie (Cathy), sister Sherian Nelson (David) and sister Dorreen Babbitt.

A Celebration of Life will take place this summer in Grand Lake. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David’s memory to the Grand County Animal Shelter.