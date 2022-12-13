Obituary: David Kafer

David Kafer

Provided Photo

July 9, 1939 – December 5, 2022

David Charles Kafer died peacefully at his home in Atlanta, Georgia on December 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jean Warner Kafer, three children Tim Kafer (Rhea), Jon Kafer (Kris), Sara Kelly (Darren), one step-daughter,Sarah Murray (Doug), twelve grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

David was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 9, 1939 to Doris and Charles Kafer. A graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, he attended Muskingum University. After college he worked in his family’s business, Kafer’s Flowers in downtown Mansfield. Upon his father’s retirement, David grew the business to one of the most well known and respected floral shops in north central Ohio.

David was an avid runner completing seventeen marathons throughout his life, including finishing the Paris Marathon at age 60. His commitment to track and field included years as an official for the annual Mansfield Mehock Relays. His interest in sports was not limited to running,and included a memorable first season as the assistant coach of the Raemelton Elementary school Chargers football team in the 1960s, many tennis matches, and miles of cross country skiing.

David was elected to the Mansfield City School Board in the 1970s and was a vocal advocate for quality education for all children. He also pursued his other passion, music, singing in the Mansfield Symphony Chorus as well as playing the bagpipes in the city’s Royal Scots Highlander band. Learning to play the bagpipes included hours of practice in the front yard often in a kilt – much to the chagrin of his teenage children at the time. David also sang in the choir of the First Congregational Church of Mansfield, of which he was an active member.

David and Jean moved to Grand Lake, Colorado in 1997. Jumping into community activities, David was a member of Grand County Search and Rescue, serving as its president for several terms. He was a member of Trinity in the Pines Presbyterian church where he sang in the choir. He also sang with The Grand Chorale, a men’s barbershop chorus. He also was a patron of the

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

After sixteen years in Grand Lake, David and Jean moved to Canton, Georgia, where he was a member of Waleska United Methodist Church. There he sang in the choir and used his lifetime of floral experience to create the church’s large blooming cross each Easter.

David’s boundless energy was his hallmark in every place he lived. His commitment to community involvement allowed him to serve and make a difference in the lives of others. He will be remembered for his generous love of all, his humor, and his amazing Bloody Marys.

The Kafer family would like to express their deep gratitude to St Anne’s Terrace and Aberdeen Hospice for their care, compassion, and support in his final days.

Per David’s wishes, a memorial service in Atlanta will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of David may be sent to Grand County Search and Rescue, PO BOX 172, Winter Park,CO 80482.