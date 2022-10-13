Obituary: Deb Lander-Kohlwey

Deb Lander-Kohlwey

Provided Photo

December 22, 1957 – September 21, 2022

Deb Lander-Kohlwey of Granby Colorado unexpectedly passed away on September 21st 2022. She was born December 22, 1957, to parents Verle and William Lander of Erie Pennsylvania.

She moved to Vail CO in the early 80’s to become a ski bum. (and that she did) She loved to ski and play soft ball. She worked as a bartender and waitress in several different restaurants.

Deb married the love of her life Rob on May 5, 2007. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with Rob. She loved playing fantasy football & Trivia as well. The love she had for her boys and grandbabies was unconditional and out of this world.

The passion Deb had for helping people led her in the direction of energy healing.

She was proceeded in death by her Father William H. Lander and her Mother Verle Lander.

Survivors include: Rob Kohlwey (Husband), Sons Michael Carter Jr. (Crystal), Kenneth Carter (Lauren), Jerah Carter (Ariane). Grandchildren: Kaija, Maddox, Titus & Amelia. Sisters Holly Jodon (Michael), Susan Hedlund (Mark) and Jill Taccone.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed..

Please join the family in a Celebration of Life at the Inn at Silver Creek, 62927 US Hwy 40 outside of Granby, on October 15th, 2022. Beginning at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in Deb’s name to Grand County Pet Pals, and can be reached through the animal shelter at 970-887-2988.