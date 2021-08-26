Obituary: Diana Birdashaw
May 22, 1958 – August 19, 2021
Diana Rose (Thurston) Birdashaw, May 22, 1958 to August 19, 2021. Diana was a graduate of Middle Park High School, married and moved to Florida where she had a long career in Human Resources for Ryder-PIE. She later relocated back to Grand Junction, Colorado and kept a place in Florida where she became an avid golfer and fisherman. She is celebrated by many friends and family in both places. Her good mood and positive attitude were contagious. She had a wonderful vivacious personality that will be missed. She is survived by her sisters; Dori (Steve) Pacheco their daughter Amanda, Debbie (Doug) Cassel and her daughters Dusty Curfman (Cody), their sons: Trayce and Talen, Cyndle (Stuart) Sinclair and their daughter Everly Lark.
