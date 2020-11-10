Obituary: Dominic Guerrieri

Dominic Guerrieri

Dominic

Guerrieri

March 8, 1999 – October 20, 2020

With deepest sorrow we share the sad news, on Tuesday October 20, 2020, Dominic Guerrieri, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 21.

Those who knew Dominic, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Although only 21 at the time of his death, Nic affected many people in his lifetime.

Dominic was born in Greeley, Colorado March 8, 1999, to Nicci and Danny Guerrieri. It was evident from birth that Dominic had a passion for adventure. He loved being outdoors,driving fast cars and was an avid sports enthusiast. Some of his most treasured memories was time spent living in Granby, Colorado where he lived with his mother and found his passion of living, being outdoors, and enjoying time with family and friends. Nic enjoyed a special connection with his mother who encouraged his love of life. A special closeness was aslo shared with his sister Skylar, they had a strong bond from the very beginning, he was her protector and best friend. Growing up they were the typical brother and sister pair who would fight one minute and be loving on each other the next. He was an amazing big brother! He loved fishing with his Papa and sharing time with his Nana. He formed a special bond with his Uncle Brian who had him on a wrestling mat when he was just a few weeks old. He encouraged Dominic to be the best he could and passed his love of wrestling to Nic.

Dominic was full of life and was always up to something, all the giggling and planning usually ment Nic and his cousins were up to something. Nic was usually the ringleader. Later in life Dominic had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, riding dirt bikes, wrestling, snowboarding, and doing anything fast! He had the biggest heart and loved big. Dominic also had a love and passion for all animals, especially his dogs Remi and Titus.

Dominic and his mom shared many memories in nature, taking walks, running hills, or just chilling at home talking about whatever they wanted. Nicci will move forward always honoring Nic’s words, “Ohana is forever and so are tattoos.”

Dominic and his dad each were each other’s spitting images down to their smiles, laughs, jokes, hobbies, and even their outfits at times.

Dominic also became a hero by donating his organs in his final act.

Dominic is survived by his loving parents, Nicci Roy and stepdad Clint Roy, father Danny Guerrieri and stepmom Ali Waters-Guerrieri. Sister Skylar. Step siblings Kayne, Jack and Lola. Grandparents – Paul and Nancy Stuart, Linda Guerrieri, Mary Randall, Randy James, Jeff and Mary Waters, Larry Heriford. Great Uncle John Kovacs. Aunts and Uncles – Brian Stuart, Dawn (Kevin) Clifford, Vicki (Ken) Alvarez, Cindy Guerrieri, Rod Guerrieri, Dan Johansen, Becky Horman, Katie Waters, Jenn Leary Stuart. Cousins – Eron, Baile (Faith), Champ, Mia, Serena, Annika, Brittany, Brianna (Danny), Kaira, Kailynn, Marcus (Tyla), Cody (Stephanie), Bailey, Lauryn (Ian), Mitch, Nicole, Leo, Emma. Second Cousins – Nathan, Kace, Brenden, Mason, Evan, Miles, Corbin, Quinn, Keeley, Aberlee, Beckham, Atlas.

Proceded in death by, Grandpa Victor Guerrieri, Grandma Diane Heriford, Uncle Eron Stuart, Aunt Kristan Stuart, Great Great Aunt Kathy and Uncle Orv Eastman.