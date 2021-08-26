Obituary: Donald Glascock

Donald Glascock

July 23, 2021

Donald W. Glascock passed away of natural causes on July 23, 2021, in Carrollton, Texas, at the age of 88. Born in Albuquerque, N.M., he spent most of his adult life in New Mexico and Colorado before moving to the Dallas area to be closer to family and friends.

Donald graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1951. He attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Donald worked as an engineer and executive at Mountain Bell and successor companies for 27 years.

In 1984, Donald joined the Fraser, CO, real estate firm of Maynard and Associates as a partner. Later, he and his wife, Peggy, acquired full ownership of the firm. After nearly twenty years in real estate in Grand County, Colorado, he retired to Nambe, New Mexico, and then Santa Fe. In Santa Fe, Donald volunteered for many years by delivering meals for Kitchen Angels.

An avid mountain climber, he summited many of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks and climbed mountains and volcanoes in Africa, South America and Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Jean Taylor Glascock, his parents Wayne and Lucille Glascock, and his brother, Robert. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his two sons, Kenneth Glascock and his wife Lisa Smith of Melissa, TX, and Stuart Glascock and his wife Barb “Bobbi” Burke-Glascock of Seattle, WA, and two granddaughters, Katelyn Glasmith of Lubbock, TX, and Stephanie Glascock of Seattle, WA, and nieces and nephews.

A joint memorial service for Donald and Peggy was held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Santa Fe.