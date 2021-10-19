Obituary: Donna Marie Jones
June 20, 1940 – October 13, 2021
Donna Marie Jones, beloved spouse, mother, sister and daughter is reunited with her husband “Bo” Harold G. Jones in heaven. Donna passed on October 13th, 2021. Born on June 20th, 1940 in Conrad Montana. Donna is survived by her loving siblings Ellen Byfield, Lois Rogers and Ronald Yeager; her children Vickie Apking, John Jones, Brian Arnold and Christi Hudiburg; her grandchildren Cassidy Henderhan, Sabrina Arnold, Samantha Arnold, Tyler Jones, Ciera Jones, Derek Hudiburg, and Dante Hudiburg and lots of great grandchildren that she adored. Donna was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandma always sharing her love and affection through crafting gifts for them. None of us would be the individuals we are without her commitment, love, affection and faith. Her love truly made me the person I am today and I think we all won the lotto having her in our lives. Services will be held at a later time in Colorado. In lieu of flowers please send donations to act.alz.org for Alzheimer’s care.
