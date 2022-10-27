Obituary: Dr. Max David Judge
October 14, 1932 – October 21, 2022
Dr. Max David Judge, Professor Emeritus, Department of Animal Sciences, Purdue University, W. Lafayette, IN, died peacefully at his home in Lexington, VA. October 21, 2022. Max celebrated his 90th birthday October 14th with great joy. He was born in Henry County, Indiana, the son of Garrett and Harriett Hardin Judge.
Dr. Judge and Phyll Ann Isaacs were married in Henry County Indiana in 1954. They celebrated their 69th anniversary in August and she survives.
Dr. Judge is survived by his three daughters, Jill Briggs Blitzer (Mark), Ann Judge, Amy Judge, (Raymond York) and beloved granddaughter, Maya Briggs.
Dr. Judge graduated from Purdue University in 1954 with a BS in Agriculture and was commissioned an ROTC second lieutenant. After two years of service he earned a M.S. degree in meat science at The Ohio State University. He earned the Ph.D. degree in animal physiology after returning to Purdue. He completed post doctorate studies at the University of Wisconsin and returned to Purdue, developed and taught the meat science course there with the help of many talented colleagues. He served as major advisor for 30 students seeking graduate degrees. He remained at Purdue University in teaching and research for 37 years.
Following retirement from Purdue, Max and Phyll Ann spent the summer months in Grand Lake, Colorado and built their home on Hilton Head Is., S.C. There he served as Interim Director of the First Presbyterian Church Day School. It became his passion. Those desiring may contribute gifts in his honor to the Day School, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928, or a charity of your choice
There will be a private family celebration of Dr. Judge’s life at a later date.
