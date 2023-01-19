Obituary: Earl Daniel Shrider (Duke)

November 15, 1966 – December 31, 2022

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Earl Daniel Shrider (Duke), loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 56 from heart failure.

Earl was born on November 15, 1966, in Tonopah, NV to Ralph and Barbara (Farnsworth) Shrider. His parents then moved from Goldfield, NV to Sunset, UT where he graduated from Clearfield High School in 1985. He joined the Army upon graduation and served one tour in Wiesbaden Germany, and Killeen, TX. He returned to Utah when he was honorably discharged from the Army.

Earl learned to cook from his grandmother and he absolutely loved it, mostly because of the family gatherings and the feeling of home and love that it brought. He used that skill to work as a chef in multiple areas of the country, moving around frequently! He had a big heart and loved most everyone he met, making some wonderful friends. His final destination in life was Granby, CO, which he absolutely loved.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, and his Uncle Neil. He is survived by his mother Barbara, his sister Maren Rice (Shane), his brothers Kyle Shrider and Karl Shrider, his cousins Dennis Shrider, Leland Shrider, and Kristin Stern (Jason), who were more like his brothers and sister, and many aunts and uncles.

There will be no services, but rather a celebration of life at a date to be determined later this spring/summer.

The family would also like to thank the many friends that have reached out from Granby as well as those people who helped take care of him.