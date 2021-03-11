Obituary: Earline Cox

Earline Cox

February 21, 1932 – March 5, 2021

Earline R. Cox, former owner of Alpine West Office Supply and previous publisher of the Sky-Hi News with her late husband, William Cox, passed away Friday, March 5, in Odessa Texas due to complications arising from Alzheimer’s disease. Mrs. Cox was previously a long-time resident of Grand County and was 89 years old at the time of her death.

Mrs. Cox was born in Kansas City, Kansas on February 21, 1932 and married William L. Cox on June 5, 1959 in Kansas City. She and Bill took ownership of the Sky-Hi News on July 2, 1971 which they operated until it was sold in 1974. Mrs. Cox continued to run Alpine West Office Supply until 1992, spanning a total of 21 years.

Earline and Bill had two children: David, a petroleum engineer of Lenorah, Texas and Palm Desert, California and Michaelann Cox Mako (husband Richard), presently a clinical psychologist residing in Norwalk, CT. Despite her lack of formal education or previous business experience, Earline’s many years of determined hard work at the office supply provided for her children’s extensive educations.

In 1994 Mrs. Cox moved to Midland, Texas to escape the winter snow and be closer to her grandchildren. She is survived by her two children; her daughter-in-law, Robin Cox; and three grandchildren: Layton Cox, Marshall Cox and Cortlin Cox.

Earline will be remembered by her family for her Christian example, diligent work ethic and as a loving mother and grandmother. A private memorial service will be followed by internment in Grand Lake cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).