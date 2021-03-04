Obituary: Edna Louis Harms

Edna Louis Harms

Edna Louis

Harms

February 28, 2021 – July 13, 1934

Edna Harms 86 of Holyoke, Colorado and a long time Grand County resident entered the Kingdom of Heaven on February 28, 2021. Born to Lambert and Hazel Howell in Fraser Colorado on July 13, 1934 she grew up on ranching and logging. She married Jon K Harms and raised 3 children; Edna held various jobs in the Granby area eventually opening her own sewing shop that she operated until she moved to Grand Junction. Edna was a diehard Cubs fan and as she aged, she enjoyed watching baseball and knitting. Edna was a cancer survivor and gave all the credit for her recovery to her belief in prayer. She was an inspiration to all that knew her as she was always helping others. She is survived by a brother, two sons, one daughter, three granddaughters, one grandson, four great granddaughters, and one great grandson.

Edna’s ashes will be placed with those of her parents this summer in Grand County.