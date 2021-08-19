Obituary: Edward Landa Jr

Edward Landa Jr

Provided Photo

Edward Landa Jr

October 24, 1960 – July 22, 2021

On Thursday, July 22, we said our final goodbyes to Edward Landa Jr. He was surrounded by his wife, Maxine Landa, daughter, Nikki Kleist, and sisters Gayle Wilson and Judy Bourne, at the time of his passing.

Our hearts ache beyond words with the sharing of this news, and although we would give anything to still have him here with us, it puts us at ease knowing he is at peace.

As spoken by his sister Judy prior to his last breaths:

“Dear God, Thank you for the blessing of Ed; a wonderful husband, father, father in law, grandfather, and brother. He brought so much love, joy, and laughter into our lives. We thank you for his bravery through all that he has endured, and ask that you release him from his pain. In Jesus name we pray. Amen”

There are simply no words to express how deeply he will be missed by all of us.

Our family respectfully requests privacy during this incredibly difficult time. We will share details and plans for the celebration of his life at a later date.