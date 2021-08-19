Obituary: Edward Landa Jr
October 24, 1960 – July 22, 2021
On Thursday, July 22, we said our final goodbyes to Edward Landa Jr. He was surrounded by his wife, Maxine Landa, daughter, Nikki Kleist, and sisters Gayle Wilson and Judy Bourne, at the time of his passing.
Our hearts ache beyond words with the sharing of this news, and although we would give anything to still have him here with us, it puts us at ease knowing he is at peace.
As spoken by his sister Judy prior to his last breaths:
“Dear God, Thank you for the blessing of Ed; a wonderful husband, father, father in law, grandfather, and brother. He brought so much love, joy, and laughter into our lives. We thank you for his bravery through all that he has endured, and ask that you release him from his pain. In Jesus name we pray. Amen”
There are simply no words to express how deeply he will be missed by all of us.
Our family respectfully requests privacy during this incredibly difficult time. We will share details and plans for the celebration of his life at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User