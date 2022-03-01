Obituary: Edward Landa
November 26, 1934 – February 22, 2022
Edward Landa, 87, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in a Macon County, North Carolina hospital. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut where he lived for a number of years before moving to Colorado, where he raised his family. Edward was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army. He was involved in the restaurant industry as an owner and sales representative.
He was the son of the late Joseph Paul and Ethel Hannsman Landa and the husband of the late Diane Landa, who died in 2000. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Edward Joseph Landa Jr. and Paul Joseph Landa; a grandson, Michael Landa; and a sister, Irene Clouse.
Surviving are two daughters, Judy Bourne and husband, Clarke of Hayesville, and Gayle Wilson and husband, Johnny of Soldotna, Alaska; and numerous grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Services are not planned at this time.
Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of arrangements.
An online guest register is available at http://www.iviefuneralhome.com.
