Obituary: Egon Hans Braun

Egon Hans Braun

Provided Photo

Egon Hans

Braun

September 15, 1942 – March 8, 2021

Egon Hans Braun, 78, passed away in his sleep on March 8th, 2021 at his home in Grand Lake, CO.

Egon was born on September 15th, 1942 in Zürich, Switzerland to Johannes Braun and Elisabeth Braun-Fischer.

He enjoyed traveling the world in his younger years.

In 1975 he married Doris Braun in Zürich, where they then raised their two daughters. Family vacations to the U.S. eventually led to the decision to end his career as a Swiss banker, and moving across the ocean to Grand Lake to start their new venture as the owners of the Waconda Motel & Restaurant.

The Brauns became well known in the Grand Lake community through owning a business, as well as volunteering, and always enjoying all the social events and local music around town.

His daily drive through Grand Lake and presence at the local poker games will be greatly missed.

He is survived by daughters Anita Entz and Monika Conger, their husbands Dustin Entz and Sam Conger, his grandchildren Dylan and Landon Entz, and Cameron and Lucas Conger, his sister Ursula Strauch-Braun in Germany, and predeceased by his wife Doris Braun (2017).

Egon’s quiet presence will be deeply missed by all.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.