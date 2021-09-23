Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Bettye Bowen Sweat

Elizabeth Ann Bettye Bowen Sweat

January 31, 1926 – September 16, 2021

Elizabeth Ann “Bettye” Bowen Sweat, wife of the late Lt. General Dale S. Sweat, passed away on September 16, 2021. Bettye was born in Tifton, GA on January 31, 1926 to Mr. and Mrs. S. R. Bowen and was the youngest of four siblings.

She spent thirty years of her life as a quintessential Air Force officer’s wife supporting and representing her husband through many changes and moves. She graciously helped host many dignitaries, both foreign and American.

Bettye and Dale moved to Colorado Springs in 1974 and spent their retirement years golfing and fishing and just enjoying spending time with one another and with their many friends and family members.

Bettye is survived by two children, son, Buzz Sweat (Diane) and daughter, Susan Cooper, three grandchildren, Katie (Taylor), Kristen (Joe), and Lindsay (Quinten). She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Lux, Beau, Tessa, and Ethan.

It is time to dance with Dale once again, Bettye. You will be so very missed.

She will be inurned with her husband at the United States Air Force Academy. Services will be private.