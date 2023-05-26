Obituary: Fidel Franklin

August 1990 – May 2023

Our beloved son Fidel passed away while in the hospital. He was 32 years old. Fidel was struck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver. The driver has not been located. He suffered severe injuries requiring several surgeries. He remained in a coma for over 14 weeks.

Fidel was in 2nd grade when he first came to Grand Lake with his family. He loved living in the mountains. He especially loved Grand Lake. He attended Grand Lake Elementary School, Middle Park Middle School and graduated from Middle Park High School.

From a very early age Fidel aspired to be a firefighter like his father. The Grand Lake Fire Protection District fulfilled his dream by accepting him as a volunteer. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the other members while learning basic firefighting skills.

Fidel is survived by his father Larry, mother Molly, sister Maria, and brother Peter. Maria’s children, Michael, Valeria and Diego (his niece and nephews) fondly recall the fun they had with their uncle. Fidel will always remain in the hearts of his family, friends and fellow firefighters. Rest in peace son.