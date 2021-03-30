Obituary: Frances Dolores Pacheco

Frances Dolores Pacheco

September 15, 1928 – March 24, 2021

Frances Dolores Pacheco, 92 of Tabernash colorado passed on march 24 2021 peacefully in her home.

Frances was born on September 15,1928 in Mancos Colorado to Adela Marie Garcia and Willie Guiermillo Lobato. She was the forth oldest sibling of nine

She married Patrick Phillipe Pacheco of Tabernash, Colorado on July 20, 1947 in Grand Lake, Colorado

Frances had the kindest loving way about her. She gave her all to her family and friends. She loved cooking and passing on the family recipes and making a sweet treat for everyone. She was a very hard worker and put stock in a job well done. Faith was a cornerstone of Frances and her way of life. She loved her family very deeply.

She is survived by son Robert Pacheco, daughter Yvonne Kennedy , and son Jason Pacheco and wife Eileen Dimelow. She is also survived by grand children Melissa Pacheco, Patricia Woolley, and Robert Pacheco Jr. She has six great grand children and 2 great great grand children.

She is preceded in death by husband Patrick Phillipe Pacheco, son in law John Kennedy, grand daughter Yvette Trujillo. Preceded in death by sister Delia Cordova, brother Willie Lobato, sister Lucy Stucker, sister Vicky Garcia, sister Marie Nickerson and sister Lillian Espinosa.

A Memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.