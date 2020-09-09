Obituary: Frances Finnigan

Frances Finnigan

Provided Photo

Frances Finnigan

September 13, 1943 – August 31, 2020

The family of Frances “Fran” Finnigan is heart- broken to announce her sudden passing on Monday, August 31. There is peace in knowing that Fran – a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend – is in Paradise, dancing the “Irish jig” and watching down on her loved ones with her smiling Irish eyes. Fran and her husband Dennis, the love of her life, have been long-time residents of the Fraser Valley. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on September 4. Please keep Fran’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Fran will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association.

In lieu of flowers we have set up a gofundme page. All donations will go to support Grand County, Colorado Emergency Medical Services. Please select this gofundme link (https://rb.gy/hnbdpf) for more information.

We will have a Celebration of Life when COVID conditions allow.