Obituary: Gail Virginia VanBockern

Gail Virginia VanBockern

Gail Virginia

VanBockern

November 3, 1952 – February 12, 2021

An incredible wife, mother, and grandmother, Gail Virginia Van Bockern, rejoined many loved ones in Heaven on February 12, 2021. She will be missed dearly.

Gail was born November 3, 1952 in Concord, California, to Ray and Ina England. In August 1953, she and her family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where Gail grew to be a smart and hardworking young woman. In June 1969, Gail moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she graduated from Washington High School in 1971. She worked as a nurse’s aide until she graduated at the top of her class from nursing school in 1973. She worked at McKennan Hospital until 1976.

In addition to her husband of 42 years, Gail is survived by her son, Gabriel; her son Philip and his wife Tina, and their sons Quinn and Cooper; her son John and his wife Janice, and their daughters Abbygail and Jane; her daughter Ellen and her husband Matt Cowman; two sisters Janet and Linda England and two brothers Mark and Doug England, and many nieces and nephews.

Gail was a champion for young children in the community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Grand Beginnings (GrandBeginnings.org)

For photos of her life and complete obituary please visit https://www.horancares.com/obituary/Gail-VanBockern