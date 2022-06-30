Obituary: Gary Lee Redfield

August 22, 1953 – June 12, 2022

Gary Lee Redfield, of Fraser, Colorado passed away on Sunday June 12, 2022 at the age of 68. Gary was born in Compton, California on August 22, 1953. He spent his early years in West Covina, California and lived most of his adult life in Grand County, Colorado. Gary had been battling cancer for almost 10 years and showed unbelievable bravery and composure throughout. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle, his two sons, Samuel and Kyle, daughter-in-law, Megan, and his grandchildren Elin, Reese, Charlotte, Brayden, and Ellis. He is also survived by his siblings, Les (Marilyn) Redfield, Doreen (Andy) Caldwell, Diane Redfield Addis and his stepchildren Scott Davis, Kimberly (Brian) Thomas and her children, Hayden, Levi and Melanie. He is predeceased by his Mother Janice Redfield, his father Frank Redfield, and his brother-in-law Tim Addis.

Gary was deeply devoted to his family and spent countless hours helping them with everything from childcare to home renovations. He had very close relationships with all his family, and we will miss him dearly.

Gary was known for his rock-solid work ethic, contagious optimism, and unmistakable voice. He had a positive impact on thousands of people’s lives through his work in the Grand County community as a youth sports coach. It was clear to everyone who knew him that he truly cared about the kids and the community where he lived. He is a Grand County legend for his work as the voice of the Middle Park Panthers. For the past 25 years, he has done live broadcasts of hundreds of Middle Park High School sporting events.

Gary was awarded the key to the City of Granby and named Colorado Broadcaster of the year by the Colorado Broadcasters Association for his heroic efforts in his on the scene reporting for the June 4th 2004 bulldozer rampage in Granby, Colorado. His live broadcasting of this event enabled community citizens to evacuate and get to safety, saving many lives. Gary also had a successful three-decade long career as a master welder and steel fabricator. Many of the buildings and steelwork around Grand County were built by his hands, and much of his work can still be seen throughout the community. He will be remembered for his many contributions to the Grand County community, but most important of all, he will be remembered as a good person and that is reflected in the legacy that he leaves behind.

A public memorial service will be held at the YMCA of the Rockies (Snow Mountain Ranch) in the Whispering Pines Chapel on Saturday 8/6 at 10am. This will be followed by a celebration at the Fraser Sports Complex at 2pm.