Obituary: Geraldine I Anderson
Geraldine I
Anderson
August 31, 2021 – January 19, 2021
Geraldine I. Anderson, 93, former Grand County resident, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Melody Living in Colorado Springs, CO. Funeral services will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
