Obituary: Gordon Andrea

Gordon Andrea

Provided Photo

October 19, 1961 – January 14, 2022

Gordan A. Andrea, age 60, of Hot Sulphur Springs, CO, formerly of Hanson, MA passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Bay Path Nursing Home in Duxbury, MA. He was the father of Christopher D. Andrea of Winslow, ME, and Jessica J. Nogueira and her partner Christopher Troxell of Plymouth. Brother of Brian Andrea of West Bridgewater, Margaret Mayor of Round Lake Beach, IL. Grandfather of Leah Nogueira, Mason Andrea, Eli Andrea, and Colton Andrea. He is also survived by the mother of his children; Joanne Thayer, friends; Randy Gant and Linda Blackwell, Justin Opinker, and Bob Martinesky. As well as his four legged friends Bandit and Murphy.

Gordon was born in Brockton, MA on October 19, 1961, son of the late Arthur J. and Jean M. (Bumpus) Andrea. He graduated from Whitman-Hanson High School and went on to make his career as a finish carpenter. Gordon loved animals and everything outdoors. He deeply respected nature and could be found fishing or wood carving. He also was an avid dart player.

Cremation will take place at the Vine Hills Crematory in Plymouth, MA. Services will be private.