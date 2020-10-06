Obituary: Harlen Harn Hedgecock
Hedgecock
May 12, 1930 – September 27, 2020
Harlen “Harn” Hedgecock, 90, of Granby passed away on Sept. 27, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Harn was born May 12, 1930. He married Pauline Hedgecock in July of 1951. Harlen and Polly both worked for Mountain Bell in Denver until 1984. They then returned to Granby and bought Highland Marina, which they ran for 12 years before selling to their son. He loved driving his ATV around and continuing to help around the marina, which he did as long as possible. He is survived by his son, Paul Hedgecock, and his grandchildren, Kaity and Kiffer Hedgecock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Harlen’s name to Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive., Suite 101, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, who provided outstanding hospice care that helped him immensely during his struggle, we can’t thank them enough. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
