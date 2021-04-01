Obituary: Hilar Henz

Hilar Henz

Provided Photo

Hilar Henz

December 5, 1936 – March 18, 2021

Hilar Henz, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Hilar was born on December 5, 1936 in Bärschwil, Switzerland, a small farming village, to Philipp and Marie Henz. Hilar was the fifth child of 12 children. After finishing school, Hilar went into the Swiss Army and The Schweizerische Hotelfachschule (Swiss Hotel School) in Lucerne, Switzerland, where he trained to become a chef and restaurateur. His culinary career took him throughout Switzerland; Thunder Bay, Canada; and Chicago, Illinois. It was in Chicago that he met and married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1963. They had three sons.

In 1975, they moved to Winter Park, Colorado to open their family restaurant, “Chalet Lucerne.” Over the many years that it was open, Hilar and his family happily welcomed locals, skiers, and tourists into their restaurant. In 1996, Hilar and Barbara sold their family restaurant to enjoy a happy semi-retirement in Tabernash, Colorado. After that, Hilar enjoyed working part-time at the Divide Grille and Devil’s Thumb Ranch House Restaurant. Hilar and Barbara were faithful members of Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Granby, Colorado.

In 2015, Hilar and Barbara moved to Wind Crest Senior Living Community in Highlands Ranch, Colorado to be closer to family.

Hilar is survived by his sons, Mark (Heather) Henz, of Highlands Ranch, CO; Ralph Henz, of Little Elm, TX and Greg (Christine) Henz, of Little Elm, TX; Grandchildren, Hollyn Henz and Hogan Henz both of Highlands Ranch, CO; Stepgrandchildren, Matthew, Michael, and Nicholas LoPora, of Plano, TX. Also surviving are his brothers, Alfons, Cornell, Isidor, and Erwin Henz and sisters, Verena Schmidlin and Rita Furrer, all from Switzerland.

Hilar was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara (Suchy) Henz; brothers Garold, Philipp, Marcel, Cäsar, and Konrad Henz; and parents, Philipp and Marie Henz.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on June 18, 2021 at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Granby, Colorado