Obituary: Howard Kliewer
May 26, 1948 – April 23, 2023
Howard L. Kliewer formerly of Grand Lake, Colorado, peacefully passed away on 04/23/2023 surrounded by his family. Howard was born May 26, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas and spent his early adulthood in the Navy, serving his country with honor, retiring in 1970. After his time in the Navy, Howard and his wife Olney settled their family in Grand Lake, Colorado, where they raised four children, and were well known in the community. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and the many travels he took with Olney as their family grew. Howard’s reputation for tenacity and strength was well-known, as he defied the odds by making his own rules on his own terms, despite what life or science told him. Upon his passing, he leaves behind a treasure trove of memories for all who knew and loved him. These include summers spent eating ice cream on the boardwalk with his grandchildren, stories of his youthful escapades, late-night movies with popcorn and Pepsi, his infectious laughter, and the twinkle in his eye. His light and love will continue on through his wife: Olney F. Kliewer (married 53 years), children: Olney E. Kliewer (IB), Christina Pedersen, Teresa & Jeremy Campbell, Christopher & Pamela Kliewer, grandchildren: Joseph Kliewer, Jade Campbell, Paige Campbell, Logan Campbell, Noah Kliewer, Yvaine (Yve) Kliewer and Giovanni (Gio) Kliewer, and siblings: Gary and Linda Kliewer, Harvetta Graham, Catherine and Bill Larroque. “It’s time for the next adventure Dad, are you ready, ready, ready?”
