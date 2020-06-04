Obituary: Hubert Lynn Wray

August 17, 1924 – May 12th, 2020

Lynn Wray was born on August 17, 1924 in Pickering, MO to Omar and Josephine (McKee) Wray. He had one brother, Milton, who proceeded him in death. Lynn grew up in Maryville, MO. After graduation from high school in 1941, he attended Northwest Missouri State College for two years. In 1943 he entered the Navy and later graduated from Officer Training with a commission and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

In 1946, while in the Navy, he met Navy Nurse Lt.j,g. Elizabeth (Betty) Park. After a whirlwind romance they were married in Denver, CO on August 23, 1946. Betty and Lynn, and their children at the time, joined the Roman Catholic Church, in 1950. Together they had a loving family of 13 children.

While in Denver, Lynn was active in Boy Scouting and received the St. George Catholic Scouting Award from the Diocese of Denver, CO. Lynn was a long standing member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers and served as Chapter President for 2 years. In 1976 he opened an office as a Consulting Engineer for Building Mechanical Systems. Lynn was a pioneer in the field of testing, adjusting and balancing heating and air conditioning systems in buildings. In addition he authored several texts and taught many classes on the subject. He served as the Professional Engineer for the State of Colorado’s “Building Energy Conservation Program”.

In 1977 Betty and Lynn moved to Grand Lake , CO, where Lynn served as Mayor Pro-Tem for 12 years and was active in the local Catholic Church. In 1996 they moved to Green Valley AZ. Lynn served as a Lector and Co-leader of the RICA Program for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.

Lynn loved his family, engineering, baseball and jazz and will be missed by his children: David, Diane, John Paul, Peter, James, Stephen, Marianne, Joanne, Dana, Joseph, Vincent and Lori.

A memorial mass and a joint funeral will be held with family in Denver CO when travel is reauthorized.