Obituary: Jackie F. Boyd

Jackie F. Boyd

Provided Photo

October 25, 1929 – May 11, 2023

Jackie F. Boyd, a longtime Grand County resident, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 11th. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Denver, Colorado. She spent the better part of her younger years helping with her family’s ranching business, first at the Fisherancho / Double A Bar Ranch (on the Colorado River below the present Shadow Mountain Dam), and later at the 7V/ Ranch on Stillwater Creek. For first through fourth grade, Jackie attended Graland Country Day School in Denver while living with her paternal grandparents. She went to school in Grand Lake for fifth through ninth grade, and finished her secondary school education at St. Mary’s Academy in Denver (as part of a residence program, living next door to the Molly Brown House). Jackie then attended Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University), earning her BS degree in Psychology. To finance her education, her parents gave her one calf each year, which she raised and sold at the Colorado State Fair. She was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, where she developed several friendships that lasted throughout her lifetime. Jackie married James Boyd in 1952 at the Trinity Church in the Pines in Grand Lake. They initially settled at Parvin Lake where Jim worked for the Colorado Game and Fish Department. Three years later, the couple moved back to Grand County. There, they operated the Double A Bar Ranch, first as a Boys Camp, and later as a rental cabin resort. In addition to running the cabin business and keeping books for the ranching operation during the summer, Jackie also spent many winters working at the Winter Park Ski Shop. Jackie served for 20+ years on the Grand County Library Board, and was an active participant in outdoor adventures w/ the “Timberline Tramps” senior hiking group. In a final act of giving, she made an anatomical donation of her body to further scientific research. She is survived by her children, Michael Boyd (Deborah) of Wheat Ridge and Terry Sidell (Fred) of Granby; and grandchildren, Alex and Jesse Sidell. She is also survived by one sister, Toots Cherrington. She was preceded in death by her husband. Private family services will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made in Jackie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Grand County Animal Shelter.