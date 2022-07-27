Obituary: Jacquelyn Furuli

February 11, 1944 – July 14, 2022

Jacquelyn Lee Furuli â€œJackieâ€, 78, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022, at 4:14pm, at her home in Kalama, Washington surrounded by family. Jacquelyn was an extraordinary person known for her grace, love, kindness, compassion, and faithful service.

Born in Denver in 1944, Jacquelyn was raised in Granby, Colorado where she lived while raising her family and working in the grocery industry. She later moved to New Mexico and changed careers to that of a certified drug and alcohol counselor. She was committed to helping others and led by example as shown by her 40th anniversary of sobriety on July 10, 2022. Her depth of consideration for others with the ability to listen without judgement was divine. It was often said that she would light up the room when she walked in. In the early 1990â€™s, she and her husband David moved to the Pacific Northwest and became integral parts of each community where they lived. Jacquelyn lived her life bestowing unconditional love and friendship while selflessly giving of herself with joy.

Jacquelyn is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years David T. Furuli, Son Bill Harms (Luanne Harms), daughter Carol Winten (Daniel Winten), stepdaughters Deborah L. Esquibel, Dawn D. Sena (Joseph Sena), sister Sandra J. Smith, brothers Chester D. Rozean (Niki Rozean), Roger D. Rozean, and Jack W. Rozean Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of Jacquelyn, Allessandra, Christian, Mahala, Moorea, Amanda, Shae, Mary, Maryssa, Logan and great-grandmother of Deucalion and Finnegan. She leaves many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack W. Rozean (1978) and Jewell D. Rozean (1980), sister Katherine M. Rotzjean (2005), brother Jeff W. Rozean (2019) and sons Donald E. Harms (2009) and Tony A. Harms (1988).

A life so wonderfully lived will be wonderfully remembered. A celebration of life service for Jacquelyn is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at the Riverview Community Church, 6325 Old Pacific Hwy S. Kalama, WA at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. A graveside service is scheduled for August 6, at 11:00am at the Granby, Colorado cemetery with reception to follow.