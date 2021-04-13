Obituary: Janice Audrey Wickland

Janice Audrey Wickland

Provided Photo

Janice Audrey

Wickland

November 18, 1931 – March 29, 2021

Janice A. Wickland was the only child of Kathryn J. and Edwin J. Schalk. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan on November 18, 1931. She passed away at the age of 89 on March 29, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. Jan Wickland attended Western Michigan College in Kalamazoo Michigan where she earned a teaching certificate. She taught grade school in Michigan for 3 years. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles E. Wickland on December 27, 1951 at her parent’s Muskegon home. After Charles’ Navy commission ended, they settled in Boulder, Colorado where they raised their three children. Jan worked as a teacher’s aide at Foothill Elementary School in Boulder. She was an active member of the Crestview Christian Reformed Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. When Jan and Chuck retired, they moved full-time to their vacation home in Tabernash, Colorado. While living in the Fraser Valley, she was active in a sewing group and volunteered at the Fraser Library. She was also active in the Church of the Eternal Hills. Jan loved to Nordic ski, fly fish, hike and the entire Fraser Valley and community. For over 15 years, Jan and Chuck spent several months each year in Maui where they loved to snorkel, swim, take long beach walks and hike in the upland regions of Maui. Jan was an avid reader and always had a couple books by her side and always had a bible or devotional book handy. Jan is survived by her husband Chuck, three children Debra L. Behrends (Bruce Behrends) of Prescott, Arizona, David C. Wickland (Tamara Hooyer-Wickland) of Sedona Arizona, and Terry J. Wickland, (Rebecca Palacio-Wickland) of Evergreen, Colorado, and 7 grandchildren, Jared R. and Kirk A. Behrends, Jessica L., Tyler D. and Katrina J. Wickland; and Tristan R. and Tara L. Wickland. Janice has one great-grandchild, Elijah A. Sturdevant of Benson, Minnesota. Jan was preceded in death by her great- grandchild Ezekiel James Baca-Behrends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fraser Library at 421 Norgren Rd, Fraser, CO 80442 or Church of the Eternal Hills PO Box 306, Tabernash, CO 80478. Please visit http://www.evergreenmemorial.com to leave condolences.