Obituary: Jarrod Allison
Jarrod Ray Allison
January 6, 1970 – May 31, 2021
Jarrod was born on January 6, 1970 to Joyce Payton-Edwards and Terrell Allison in Kremmling, CO and passed away on May 31, 2021 in Iowa City, IA. From his first breath, Jarrod was a fighter against all odds. He was certified mamma’s boy and strived to be like dad. He had to work harder to achieve goals, but wasn’t deterred and graduated from Selah High School In 1989. Jarrod dreamed of being a soldier, and after several tries, he enlisted in the Army National Guard serving for WA and CO He deployed to Iraq in June 2004 and returned home in April 2005. The following September, he provided security assistance during Hurricane Katrina. After completing his Army National obligations, Jarrod worked in various jobs living between WA, CO, and then settling in IA. Jarrod battled brain cancer over the last decade and took risks to further science for a cure. Like any day, Jarrod was helping a friend when he suffered a massive stroke and left this Earth surrounded by his children whom he loved unconditionally. Jarrod is preceded in death by his father Terrell Allison. He is survived by his mother Joyce Payton-Edwards (David Edwards), children Steven Allison, Alex Allison (Shandra Allison), and Cheyenne Allison, grandchildren Adaylnn, Cael and Elric, sisters Jennifer Allison-Oord (Edward Oord) and Megan Jones (Mark Jones), nephews Keith and Samuel, and nieces Alexandra and Mattaya. Celebration of life Granby Kaibab Park, July 4th at 4pm and graveside service Fraser Cemetery, July 5th at 10am.
